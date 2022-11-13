Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 114 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $815.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $745.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $848.65.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total transaction of $3,696,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,838,404.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

