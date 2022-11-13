Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 558 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

