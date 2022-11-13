Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

