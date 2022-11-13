Morgan Stanley Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $103.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.