Morgan Stanley Raises BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €68.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €67.00 ($67.00) to €68.00 ($68.00) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($65.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($67.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.81.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.