Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,860 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.73% of Motorola Solutions worth $256,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,475 shares of company stock valued at $40,112,784. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $249.53 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.