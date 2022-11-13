Motus GI (MOTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,402.92% and a negative return on equity of 214.97%. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.85. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

