MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

