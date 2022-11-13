MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Target by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

