MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. 474,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

