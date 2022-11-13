MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 42,393 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,393 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.95. 453,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

