MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $303,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in STERIS by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in STERIS by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of STE traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $172.54. 773,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,568.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.94. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

