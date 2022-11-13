MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after buying an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,635. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

