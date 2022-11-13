MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 54,769 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

AFL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. 3,279,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $70.71.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.