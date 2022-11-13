MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.90. 28,765,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,198,300. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

