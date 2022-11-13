MTM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,833. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

