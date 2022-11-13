MTM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $153,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

FAF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 873,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,270. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

