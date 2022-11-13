MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives $228.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($240.00) to €275.00 ($275.00) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $121.66.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

