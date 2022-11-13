Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Up 94.1% in October

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the October 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Muscle Maker

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Muscle Maker stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Muscle Maker at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker Price Performance

NASDAQ GRIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Muscle Maker has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.59.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker ( NASDAQ:GRIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 72.66%.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

