My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Achieves $906,674.93

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $906,674.93 and approximately $531,686.78 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.35 or 0.01704149 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012356 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00034563 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000530 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.01774926 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.