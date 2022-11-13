My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $890,444.67 and $614,654.18 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.62 or 0.01700031 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00011728 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00034124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00050815 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000522 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.01776853 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.