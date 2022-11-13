National Bankshares Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

TSE:FRU opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

