National Bankshares Trims VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Target Price to C$15.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$5.95 and a one year high of C$30.84.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

