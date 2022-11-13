National Grid plc (NGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 2.0929 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

National Grid has a payout ratio of 102.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Grid to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.2%.

NYSE:NGG opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.24) in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 7.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Grid by 85.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

