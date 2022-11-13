Neblio (NEBL) Trading 38.8% Lower Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00007575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,656,523 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

