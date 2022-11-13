Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 95.1% in October

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Neometals Stock Performance

Shares of Neometals stock remained flat at 0.69 during trading on Friday. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.57 and a 1-year high of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.82.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

