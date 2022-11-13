Nervos Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $85.76 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,478.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00347322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00120778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00777371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.00609580 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00238077 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

