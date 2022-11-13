Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 134,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Netflix worth $279,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $290.13 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.