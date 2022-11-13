NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 144,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 31,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.