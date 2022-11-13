NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 144,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 31,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NTWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

