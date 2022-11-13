New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $61.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.68. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

