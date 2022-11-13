Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Update

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $107,464.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,710.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newpark Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 194,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NR. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 365,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

