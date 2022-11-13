Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $227.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.89.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

