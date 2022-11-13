NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NICE traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.05. 459,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,614. NICE has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NICE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.