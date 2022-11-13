NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.60 EPS.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.05. The company had a trading volume of 459,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.65. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. NICE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

