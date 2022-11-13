NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.60 EPS.
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.05. The company had a trading volume of 459,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.65. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $319.88.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. NICE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.