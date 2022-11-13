NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $106.09 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

