Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Short Interest Update

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Noranda Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNDIF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Noranda Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.