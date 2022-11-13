Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,568. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

