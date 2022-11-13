Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Novartis worth $191,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE NVS opened at $84.02 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
Featured Articles
