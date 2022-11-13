Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Novartis worth $191,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.02 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

