Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVZMY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 27.21%. Research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

