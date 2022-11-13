Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Hits $68.30 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $68.30 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $11.60 or 0.00068869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

