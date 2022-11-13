NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.23.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

