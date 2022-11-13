Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NVG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $38,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.