Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NEA opened at $10.94 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

