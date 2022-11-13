Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.