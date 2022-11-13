Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the October 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 220,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 241,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 173,511 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.