Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 23.0% in October

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 27,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,222. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

