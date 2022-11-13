Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stake Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $36.74. 73,995 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

