Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.