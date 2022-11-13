Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NPV stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.