Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NPV stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.