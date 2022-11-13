Nwam LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,983,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,559. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

